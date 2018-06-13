Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Don't Fish
Akpos was sitting near a small pond with his fishing rod in the water. Then a man came to the Akpos...

MAN: You are not allowed to fish in that pond.

AKPOS: I'm not fishing; I'm teaching my worm how to swim.
