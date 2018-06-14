It was pomp and pageantry on the campus of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun in Ogun State as three eminent Nigerians were honoured with Doctorate Degrees by the authorities of the University during its last Convocation Ceremonies.The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR who was among the honorary awardees became an Alumnus of the University through his decoration as Doctor of Science (Education), Political Science holder while Africa’s richest man and business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Education.In the same vein, the Late Chairman of the Nigerian Tribune Titles, Chief (Mrs.) HID Awolowo was equally given a Post-Humous Honorary Doctorate Degree at the ceremony.The Governor of Ogun State and Visitor to the University, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, described the awardees as great pillars of national development.While congratulating them on their recognition by TASUED, he also urged them not to relent in their effort towards the development of education in the country.