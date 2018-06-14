The Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, would be graduating 11 first class out of the 370 graduands at its forthcoming 7th Convocation slated for December 5, 2015.The university’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dapo Asaju, said this at a news conference held at the institution on Monday to herald the convocation.He said that 68 of the graduands bagged second class upper, 166 made second-class lower, while 113 students graduated with third class.Asaju said that a convocation-lecture would be delivered at the school auditorium on Dec. 4 by Prof Jide Alo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Research), University of Lagos.The theme of the lecture is, “Faith Based Universities and National Development: Towards a Mandate Re- Appraisal’’.He said that the institution, which was granted licence in 2005, was named after Samuel Ajayi Crowther, a renowned black African and first black bishop in the world.Asaju, who described Crowther, as one of the nation’s greatest personalities in history, commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his incisive sense of history, which led to the name of the school.Asaju , who recalled that he assumed duty on Oct. 2 as the third V-C of the institution, added that the management had since been pre-occupied with how to repackage the university.According to him, the repackaging was for more positive image for the university and make it a force to reckon with across the world.