GIRL: I hate my boyfriend!BOY: Why?GIRL: He is so cheap he can’t even buy me a simple dinner, are all boys like that?BOY: Of course not, I'm not like that.GIRL: I'm going to break up with him.BOY: Ok but know I'm available.[Girl stands to leave]BOY: Wait, where are you going?GIRL: To break up with my boyfriend of course.BOY: You can't leave.GIRL: Why?BOY: Who is going to pay for the lunch we just had?