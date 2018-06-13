Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: Job Application
Dear Sir,

APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT

I refer to the recent death of the accountant at your office and hereby apply for the job as a replacement of the dead accountant.

Each time I apply for employment, I get a reply that there is no vacancy but in this case, I have caught you red handed and you have no excuse because while I was in my hometown for holidays I heard the good news about his death so I quickly rushed back to attend the funeral to be sure that he was truly dead before applying.

Attached to my letter is a copy of my CV and his obituary as proof of vacancy.

You can't swerve me this time. Give me the job.

Thank you,

Yours Truly,
Kweku Boateng.
