Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke: How Akpos was expelled from School  (Read 533 times)

yetadem

School Joke: How Akpos was expelled from School
« on: Dec 03, 2015, 12:24 AM »
Having flogged him for his poor performance in an English language test.

TEACHER: You are just such a dummy! You can't even make a simple sentence in your test.

AKPOS: Haba aunty!

TEACHER: Shut up! Ok make a simple sentence with 'mad'.

AKPOS: Our aunty is mad.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 