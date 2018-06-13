An old couple returning from Ghana cross the border. The customs agent ask the man, "Did you buy anything while in Ghana?"The man answers, "No."The man's wife asks her husband, "What did he say?"The man tells his wife, "The agent wants to know if we bought anything."The customs agent asks the man where he is from.The man answers, "Nigeria."The man's wife says, "What did he say?"The man tells his wife, "He wanted to know where we were from."The agent says to the man, "I was in Nigeria once; I had the worst intercourse ever in my life in Nigeria."The man's wife says, "What did he say?"The husband tells his wife, "He thinks he knows you dear."