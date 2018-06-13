Pages: [1]   Go Down

yetadem

Short Joke: Condoms Shop
Dec 03, 2015, 01:01 AM
A guy goes to the store to buy condoms.

"Do you want a bag?” the cashier asks.

"No", the guy says, "She's not that ugly."
