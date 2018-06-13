Akpos, a guy in his mid thirties who is also known for making lots of troubles, walked into a bar, met with the manager and started yelling, "Give me one carton of beer, five plates of pepper soup, three plates of isi-ewu and four plates of nkwobi or else, I'll scatter this place!"So, he kept yelling until his needs were met. He enjoyed himself and left without saying "thanks". This went on for weeks, he kept coming and his demands were met.One evening, as usual, he barged in and started making his usual demands, "Give me one carton of beer, five plates of pepper soup, three plates of isi-ewu and four plates of nkwobi or else... or else!"A sharp voice suddenly answered him from behind, "Or else what?!"Akpos turned to see who dared to challenge him, and on facing the man, Lo and behold, it was a very tall fierce looking guy, with a 150 pound Rottweiler panting beside him.Akpos could do nothing but shiver with his mouth wide open and saliva dripping.The voice asked again, "Or else wha..."Akpos couldn't wait for him to complete his statement so he said, "Pure water."