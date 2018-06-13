Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Valentine Quotes  (Read 567 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Valentine Quotes
« on: Dec 03, 2015, 01:16 AM »
To all the single people on Valentine's Day, don't be sad. Think of all the Money and time you are saving on not getting a gift

That awkward moment when Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and the only person that loves you is your mom.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 