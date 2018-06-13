Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Excursion  (Read 853 times)

Comedy Joke: Excursion
« on: Dec 03, 2015, 01:23 AM »
The students of Stella Maris School went on an excursion to Egypt. On the wall was written 21103BC, then the teacher asked, "Who knows what that is?"

Akpos raised his hand and said, "It's Pharaoh's bb pin!"
