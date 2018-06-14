Job Title: Call Centre Operations Manager Company: Contact Solutions Limited (Consol) Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Customer Care . Contact Solutions Limited (Consol) is the leading provider of Contact Centre Services & Customer Management Solutions in Nigeria. We offer a full range of services to drive sales growth, customer services and back office customer management operations. . At ConSol we provide services that enhance customer relationships and develop projects that create loyal customers and profitability. Our consultants are experts in the field of customer relationship management and our large independent contact center facility enables us to deliver customized solutions to meet your requirements. . Job Duties/ Responsibilities/ Accountabilities; - Managing the daily running of the Contact Centre.Oversee the company’s contact centre operations in multiple locations across Nigeria - Manage the resolution of project and Contact Centre related issues through the Supervisors, Team leaders, OperativesCall Centre Managers, QA Managers and Training Managers and Third parties, e.g. Clients and Stakeholders. - Manage Contact Center quality of service delivery to ensure Client’s expectations are met at all times. - Ensure effective escalation process is in place to handle more complex customer complaints or enquiries. - Regularly analyze Contact Centre performance statistics to ensure that it is in line with predetermined KPIs. - Identify, and implement tools and methodologies for improving service delivery and performance. - Conduct Staff performance reviews, identify skills gap and staff training needs for direct reports - Ensure appropriate Training programs are in place to meet skills requirement for optimum Contact Centre Operations. - MaintainEnsure the a highly motivated work environment encourages staff motivation, good work through positive input along with ethicsal and professionalismadvanced customer service training. - Mentoring, coaching and motivateing staff to ensure higher retention rate. - Manage contact centre performance scorecard, eEnsuring appropriate rewards and incentives are provided for top performer identified through the contact centre performance scorecard processdelivered. - Be responsible for training (as Trainer), coaching, mentoring and human capacity development of staff and external training delegates.