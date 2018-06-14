Lagos StateJob Title: Business Development Manager Company: InterContinental Hotels Group Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 2 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . We are one of the world’s leading hotel companies. Present in nearly 100 countries, we have 168 million guests staying in 727,000 rooms in over 4,900 hotels per year. . You’ll know our hotel brands. They are some of the best known and most popular in the world - InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo®, Staybridge Suites®, Candlewood Suites®, EVEN Hotels® and HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts. . All of these brands work together towards our goals of creating Great Hotels Guests Love®. This is a mission that’s seen us go from strength to strength – with more rooms in an ever-growing portfolio of hotels across more and more locations. Which makes this an incredibly exciting time to become part of the team. . Join us and not only can you benefit from the world of variety and opportunity that comes with working for a global organisation, you can also look forward to being part of a company that will appreciate you for being you. . - What's your passion? Whether you're into singing, swimming or cooking, at IHG we're interested in YOU. We love people who apply the same amount of care and passion to their jobs as they do their hobbies - people who help us create great hotels guests love. . - At the moment we're looking for ​Business Development Managers who will promote and increase the drive the business​ ​high level at InterContinental Lagos. . - Reporting to the Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing ​and the​ Director of Sales & Marketing, you​ are expected to increase the business contacts and bring new contacts with a minimum of 3 new contacts monthly. . Job: - Finance & Business Support . Primary Location: IMEA_Africa-Nigeria-Lagos-Lagos Jan 2, 2016, 5:59:00 PM . Qualifications: - A Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 2 years hotel sales related experience, or equivalent sales experience in banking or insurance industry. - Must speak fluent English and other International language a plus (Optional). - Strong proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint. - Prior knowledge of Opera is a plus.