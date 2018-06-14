Lagos StateJob Title: Sales Specialist Company: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA Experience: 2 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and innovation company headquartered in Armonk, NY. It is the largest technology and consulting employer in the world, with more than 400,000 employees serving clients in 170 countries. IBM offers a wide range of technology and consulting services; a broad portfolio of middleware for collaboration, predictive analytics, software development and systems management; and the world's most advanced servers and supercomputers. . Required Technical and Professional Expertise: - Bachelor's Degree - At least 2 years experience in Significant business experience in Middle East and African countries or other growth markets - At least 2 years experience in general business management and profit and loss responsibility in a dynamic corporate environment - At least 2 years experience in analytical and interpersonal skills - At least 2 years experience in Global Orientation - At least 2 years experience in leadership, written and verbal communication skills, client service and solving complex business issues - At least 2 years experience in an intense team atmosphere while defining issues/hypotheses, performing complex analysis, and assisting with preparation and recommendations of innovative solutions - English: Fluent . Preferred Technical and Professional Experience: - Master's Degree - At least 3 years experience in Significant business experience in Middle East and African countries or other growth markets - At least 3 years experience in general business management and profit and loss responsibility in a dynamic corporate environment - At least 3 years experience in analytical and interpersonal skills - At least 3 years experience in Global Orientation - At least 3 years experience in leadership, written and verbal communication skills, client service and solving complex business issues - At least 3 years experience in an intense team atmosphere while defining issues/hypotheses, performing complex analysis, and assisting with preparation and recommendations of innovative solutions.