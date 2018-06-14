Lagos StateJob Title: Regional Sales Manager Company: Shalina Healthcare Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Shalina Healthcare is a market leader in making quality healthcare and pharmaceutical products affordable and available across Sub-Saharan Africa. We achieve this by sourcing globally from WHO approved production facilities and by focusing on our first-class distribution expertise. . We operate an integrated supply chain, from manufacturing/sourcing our own products, marketing and distributing our own brands through our own depots and distribution networks in Sub-Saharan Africa. We believe this significantly differentiates us from our competitors, as we are able to control costs more tightly enabling us to affordable pricing model, yet supplying only the highest quality products. . Shalina healthcare has more than 40 brands and 250 products across more than 15 therapeutic areas. Our heritage is in prescription and OTC products; however we have diversified into consumer products and hospital supplies in recent years. The Shalina product range covers many therapeutic groups including analgesics, antibiotics, anti-malarial, dermatology, vitamins and nutritional. . Job description: - Ensure the target set for the month is split up into distributors and achieve the same by focussing on their secondary sales - Draw up the sales rep territories and ensure it is covered as per the plan - Launch new products and ensure range selling improves resulting in higher sales - Expand the distribution network so as to achieve product penetration in entire Lagos - Work extensively with reps to improve their effectiveness - Coaching, Counselling, Training the sales reps to improve productivity every month - Competition and Market feedback, conducting periodic market surveys - Submit daily, weekly and monthly reports as per company norms . Desired Skills and Experience: - Minimum Qualifications: B .Pharm/BSc Life Sciences - Minimum Experience: Nigerian National with 5 years experience in a managerial position in a multinational pharmaceutical company, preferably with Lagos Experience. . Job Specific Skills: Good communication and presentation skills, aggressive, good leadership and interpersonal skills, good man management skills.