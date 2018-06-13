Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Santa's Christmas Gift to a Boy
A boy sent a letter to Santa saying, "Santa please I need a brother, on Christmas day."

The boy received a letter from Santa saying, "send me your mother".
