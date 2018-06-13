During a class test, Teacher wrote on the board..."Write a letter to your friend from another school, tell him about your school, and also invite him to your schools upcoming inter house sport."In Just 10 minutes, Akpos was done writing, hurriedly stood up and ran out of the class with his Test paper sheet.2 hours later, he came back to the class sweating, looking relaxed and smiling.The Teacher shouted, "Akpos! Come here, where were you? Why did you leave my class without permission and who permitted you to go out with your test Sheet?!"Akpos replied, "As I was writing the letter, I quickly remembered my friend's mom planned to pay a visit today to my friend. So I rushed to give her the letter so she can help me deliver it to him."