Job Title: Customer Care HeadCompany: The Dangote GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareThe Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.Business: CementFunction/Domain: MarketingProject Descriptions: – Providing leadership and direction to the customer relations care function to ensure consistent quality in service delivery, customer satisfaction and ultimately, customer retention and expansion of customer base. – Developing and driving the implementation of approved programmes or initiatives for customer relations and call centre operations. – Developing quality/ performance measures for the department and monitor periodically to ensure targets are achieved.Job Responsibilities: – Instituting relevant systems to support the CRM framework and ensure timely resolution of complaints or enquiries from customers. – Liaising with other sales & marketing unit heads to obtain and provide information on customers. – Staying abreast of new technologies in customer relations and call centre operations and provide recommendations to Management on relevant improvements. – Driving periodic customer surveys and provide results to the Market Intelligence team for inclusion in Market Intelligent.Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies: – Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. – Master’s Degree with specialization in Marketing will be an added advantage, but not mandatory. – Sound FMCG experience in managing global/international brands will be a prerequisite. Experience in Channel Marketing will be an advantage – Must have at least 10 years work experience.