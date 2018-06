In an English class, the teacher wants to test the knowledge of her students...TEACHER: Can anyone tell me the opposite of big?JANE: (raises up her hand) Small.TEACHER: Good! Opposite of Rich?JOHN: Poor.TEACHER: Correct! Now who can tell me the opposite of minimum?AKPOS: (jumping and shouting) me! Me!! Me!!!TEACHER: Tell us, Akpos.AKPOS: (smiling) Minidad.