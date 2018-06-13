A man and his wife were driving from one place to another to show his wife the city. Looking at his fuel gauge, he decided to stop at the next fuel station to fill up the tank. For about 20 minutes, they couldn't find any fuel station and they ran out of fuel and the next thing was to start pushing the car.As they were pushing, the wife, looking so tired, said, "Honey, I can't anymore."The man looked ahead and saw a mega station. He said, "Sweetheart, let's keep on pushing, there's a mega station ahead."They got there, the attendant asked, "What can I offer you, sir.""Fill my tank up." replies the husband.While the attendant was filling up the tank, he looks at the car and asked, "What kind of car is this? I've never seen a car like this before in my life!" Is it made in China or Japan?""Well," the husband replies, "it has everything. It's loaded with a power steering, power seats, power sunroof, power mirrors, power AM/FM radio, power 10 deck CD player, power trunk with 100 watts per channel, powerful 10 speaker stereo rack and pinion steering, disk brakes all around, leather interiors, digital instrument package, and best of all, an 8.8 litter power V14 engine. In fact, it has a power fuel saver that, when you are out of fuel, it will take you to the next fuel station before it stops.""Wow," says the attendant, "that's really something! But why did you and your wife push it down here?"