Zabo is an 8-year old boy who lives with his parent and grandma. One Monday morning, Zabo went to the table for breakfast expecting to see the family all set at the dining, but to his surprise, he met grandma alone sitting. Looking a bit surprised, he ate his breakfast and after eating he asked the old woman...ZABO: Granny?GRANNY: Yes.ZABO: Where is dad and mum?GRANNY: They are still in bed.He smiles and went out to play with their neighbours. At noon, he came back home for his lunch and to his further surprise, he met only granny at the table again and the conversation continues...ZABO: Granny?GRANNY: Yes.ZABO: Where's dad and mum?GRANNY: They are still in bed.He smiles again and went out to play. At evening, he came back home to eat and rest for the day. Getting to the table, he was so very surprised to meet granny alone again at the dining. He rushed his food with eagerness to ask about his parents from the old woman...ZABO: Granny?GRANNY: YesZABO: Where's dad and mum?Granny: They are still in bed.This time, he couldn't hold back his emotions as he burst into laughter. His grandma responded in annoyance by hitting him on the head and asked why he has been laughing all day whenever she said his parents were in bed...Zabo replied, "Dad came to my room last night to ask for Vaseline, but I gave him SUPER GLUE."