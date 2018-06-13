Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: No Heart  (Read 529 times)

One liner Joke: No Heart
« on: Dec 13, 2015, 12:44 AM »
Dear Ladies, If you're dating three Guys at once and you Love them...

Believe me my sister, you don't have a HEART, you have a MEMORY CARD!
