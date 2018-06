A teacher asks her students to give her a sentence with the word "fascinate" in it. A little girl says, "Silverbird Cinemas is fascinating."The teacher says, "No, I said, 'fascinate'."Another little girl says, "There's so much fascination when it comes to sea life."The teacher again says, "No, the word is 'fascinate'."Akpos yells from the back of the room, "The Headmistress has such big boobs that she can only ''FASTEN EIGHT'' out of the 10 buttons on her shirt."