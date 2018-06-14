Pages: [1]   Go Down

Business Development Officer Job at Babatunde Ajala & Co
Job Title: Business Development Officer

Company: Babatunde Ajala & Co

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Babatunde Ajala & Co. – We are known for providing quality services, which reflect the high standards we demand of ourselves. Our dedication to the three underlying principles of professionalism, responsiveness, and quality, differentiate us from the rest.

Requirements: – Applicants must be 25-30 years, graduate in sciences, good presentation skill, marketing strategist and must have adequate knowledge to market and implement Sage 50 U.S. Edition Accounting software.

Remuneration: – Guaranteed Allowance plus commission on jobs.

