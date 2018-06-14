Job Title: Customer Service OfficerLocation: Lagos, NigeriaCompany: E-net ResourcesJob Responsibilities:• Opens customer accounts by recording account information.• Maintains customer records by updating account information.• Track and follow-up all customer requests in a timely manner.• Maintain broad knowledge of all company products, services and promotions.• Identify and implement new process plan to improve customer support service.• Provide outstanding and exceptional customer service.• Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.• Maintains financial accounts by processing customer adjustments.• Recommends potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs.• Prepares product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information.• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.Job Skills:• Good team spirit.• Good problem solving, initiative and negotiation skills.• Good oral and written communication skills.• Good presentation skills.• Strong quantitative skills such as statistics and data analysis skills.• Good reasoning skills; multi-tasking skills and organizational skills.• Good analytical skillsJob Qualitification:• BSc. in Marketing or related field• 2-3 years work experience in marketing, sales or training• Extensive experience in all aspects of developing and maintaining marketing strategies to meet organizational objectives• Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements• Willingness to travel and work in a global team of professionals• Strong persuasive selling skills