Customer Service Officer Job at E-net Resources
Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Company: E-net Resources

Job Responsibilities:

•   Opens customer accounts by recording account information.

•   Maintains customer records by updating account information.

•   Track and follow-up all customer requests in a timely manner.

•   Maintain broad knowledge of all company products, services and promotions.

•   Identify and implement new process plan to improve customer support service.

•   Provide outstanding and exceptional customer service.

•   Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.

•   Maintains financial accounts by processing customer adjustments.

•   Recommends potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs.

•   Prepares product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information.

•   Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Job Skills:

•   Good team spirit.

•   Good problem solving, initiative and negotiation skills.

•   Good oral and written communication skills.

•   Good presentation skills.

•   Strong quantitative skills such as statistics and data analysis skills.

•   Good reasoning skills; multi-tasking skills and organizational skills.

•   Good analytical skills

Job Qualitification:

•   BSc. in Marketing or related field

•   2-3 years work experience in marketing, sales or training

•   Extensive experience in all aspects of developing and maintaining marketing strategies to meet organizational objectives

•   Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements

•   Willingness to travel and work in a global team of professionals

•   Strong persuasive selling skills

