Job Title: Customer Service Officer
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Company: E-net Resources
Job Responsibilities:
• Opens customer accounts by recording account information.
• Maintains customer records by updating account information.
• Track and follow-up all customer requests in a timely manner.
• Maintain broad knowledge of all company products, services and promotions.
• Identify and implement new process plan to improve customer support service.
• Provide outstanding and exceptional customer service.
• Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.
• Maintains financial accounts by processing customer adjustments.
• Recommends potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs.
• Prepares product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information.
• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Job Skills:
• Good team spirit.
• Good problem solving, initiative and negotiation skills.
• Good oral and written communication skills.
• Good presentation skills.
• Strong quantitative skills such as statistics and data analysis skills.
• Good reasoning skills; multi-tasking skills and organizational skills.
• Good analytical skills
Job Qualitification:
• BSc. in Marketing or related field
• 2-3 years work experience in marketing, sales or training
• Extensive experience in all aspects of developing and maintaining marketing strategies to meet organizational objectives
• Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements
• Willingness to travel and work in a global team of professionals
• Strong persuasive selling skills