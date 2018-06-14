Job Title: Sales & Marketing ExecutivesCompany: Adron Homes & Properties LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Real Estate Sales / MarketingADRON is a Real Estate and Property Development Company whose purpose to help people realize their aspirations for the pride of ownership, comfort, security and wealth through the provision of excellent homes and the will to provide homes for all classes of society with focus on the neglected populace in respect to government housing programs.Job Description: – Reporting to the Sales and Marketing Manager you will be involved in the marketing of the company’s products and achievement of department and overall accomplishment of business development activities of the company; by achieving sales targets through the direct sell of land to off takers from the onset and structured buildings at a later stage, researching and developing marketing opportunities and plans, implementing sales strategies and managing your clientele.Other Responsibilities include: – Assist the Sales and Marketing Manager in planning and supervising marketing operations to achieve revenue target. – Assist in Identifying marketing opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market, competitor’s share, and competitor’s strengths and weaknesses; forecasting projected business; establishing targeted market share. – Recommend creative and cost effective promotional activities. – Conduct marketing campaigns and trade shows to promote brand awareness among consumers. – Maintains rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits; exploring specific needs; anticipating new opportunities. – Collates and provides information by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends for the Sales and Marketing Manager. – Ensures and maintains confidentiality of organization’s information. – Maintain customer relationship programs and track customer satisfaction. – Generate sales and marketing reports for own area of operation to management when needed. – Cooperate with the management in the development of marketing programs and criteria to achieve sales goals. – Evaluates current marketing program and recommend improvements. Stays updated with latest marketing trends and competitor activities.Requirement: – Interested candidates must have a minimum of OND/B.Sc in any field of study, Marketing experience will be an added advantage.