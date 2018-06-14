Job Title: Client Services HeadCompany: FBN InsuranceJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareFBN Insurance is a limited liability company licensed to transact lnsurance businesses in Nigeria. The Company is jointly owned by FBN Holdings Plc (65%) and the Sanlam Group, one of the largest financial institutions in South Africa (35%) and it officially commenced operations on the 1st September 2010.Drawing from the knowledge and experience of our owners, we intend to play a significant role in the development of the insurance industry in Nigeria. To achieve this, we are anchoring our operations on product innovation, efficient service delivery and prompt claim settlement.