Job Title: Sales ManagerCompany: InfobipJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / MarketingInfobip is a cloud provider of mobile messaging and payments, serving 150.000+ business clients through more than 34 offices on 6 continents. All our solutions are fully in-house developed, meeting exactly what is needed to establish a state-of-the-art mobile services ecosystem.- Through our dedication and passion we are moving barriers and changing the way people and businesses interact in the ever changing mobile space.- Integrate and use in minutes what we’ve been building for the last 10 years. With just one API call you can reach, engage and monetise your customers and subscribers around the world, through our unique mix of messaging, push notifications, USSD and carrier billing technologies.- Wonderful team spirit, creativity and persistence are the drivers of our company. We are the artists with passion for technology who will make the difference by disrupting mediocrity and status quo.- We serve and partner with the majority of the leading mobile operators, OTT’s, brands, banks, social networks, aggregators and many more.Job description: – We’re a fast-moving team looking for a sales person that wants to help build and scale our business in the Nigerian market. A Sales Manager is responsible for identifying new business opportunities, negotiating and closing sales deals.Responsibilities: – Intensive market research with focus on expanding the company’s customer base and identifying new business opportunities in Nigeria. – Presenting our telecommunication services to a range of potential business partners. – Frequently holding meetings within the given territory to boost profit and develop relationships with customers. – Collecting product feedback and conveying ideas for improvement to our technical teams.What’s in it for me? – Learning – Our sales managers go through an extensive training period and are considered experts in the industry. This job is an excellent chance to grow into a sales superstar with exceptional knowledge of IT and telecom industry. We always support your wish to learn more and assure you have the opportunity to do so. – Great environment – Wonderful team spirit, creativity and persistence are the drivers of our company. We are a fast-growing international company and you will be in the centre of its progress in your dedicated region. With more than 34 offices worldwide, there is always a possibility to travel somewhere you have never been before. In Infobip we like to be the best at what we do and we achieve that through positive communication and attitude. – Mobility – Opportunity to embark on exciting business trips to help our clients and partners achieve market leadership. Opportunity to learn about new cultures and meet new and interesting people along the way. – Compensation – We strive to provide a competitive benefits package that meets the needs of our employees and our business model. – Awesome clients – We serve and partner with the majority of the leading mobile operators, OTTs, brands, banks, social networks, aggregators and many more.Desired Skills and Experience: – 2-5 years of sales experience – client meetings, negotiating and closing the business. – University degree is essential – preferably in Economics, Business or related. – IT background is an advantage. – Flexible for travelling . – Well-mannered and easily-expressed in live communication with clients. – Able to present products and ideas with ease, confidence and persistence. – Having a can-do attitude – track record of adroitness and confidence in the face of challenges.