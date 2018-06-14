Pages: [1]   Go Down

Regional Sales Manager Job at Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Title: Regional Sales Manager

Company: Michael Stevens Consulting

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 8 – 10 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Michael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for: – Sales forecasting and planning. – Achievement of company volume/value targets. – Staff turnover revenue: department ration maintenance cost – Reports writing (MIS) – Build distributors confidence. – Supervision of subordinates. – Staff performance – Distributors’ turnover. – Number of crisis within community or regulatory agencies. – Knowledge of competitive activity. – Adherence to PJP.

Qualifications: – B.Sc or HND in any Discipline – Years of experience: – 8-10 years in sale and marketing, 5 of which must be management position.

