Job Title: Area Sales ManagerCompany: Michael Stevens ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 6 – 8 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMichael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above.Report to: Regional Sales ManagerJob Description: – Sales forecasting and planning. – Achievement of company volume/value targets. – Staff turnover revenue: department ration maintenance cost – Reports writing (MIS) – Build distributors confidence. – Supervision of subordinates. – Staff performance – Distributors’ turnover. – Number of crisis within community or regulatory agencies. – Knowledge of competitive activity. – Adherence to PJPRequirements:Years of Experience: – 6-8 years in sale and marketing, 3 of which must be management position. – B.Sc. or HND in any discipline.