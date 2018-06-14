Job Title: Area Sales Manager
Company: Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 6 – 8 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
Michael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above.
Report to: Regional Sales Manager
Job Description: – Sales forecasting and planning. – Achievement of company volume/value targets. – Staff turnover revenue: department ration maintenance cost – Reports writing (MIS) – Build distributors confidence. – Supervision of subordinates. – Staff performance – Distributors’ turnover. – Number of crisis within community or regulatory agencies. – Knowledge of competitive activity. – Adherence to PJP
Requirements:
Years of Experience: – 6-8 years in sale and marketing, 3 of which must be management position. – B.Sc. or HND in any discipline.Apply to this job