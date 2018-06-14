Job Title: Marketing ExecutiveCompany: Michael Stevens ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 – 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMichael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above.Job Description: – Identifying reliable Nigerian companies that are willing to discuss business and import from client’s companies – Marketing of company’s products to Nigerian companies – A-Z business between Nigeria and client’s companies – Writing reports and surveys to client’s companies on their products in the Nigerian market and general market information on the productRequirements: – Age : 32 – 35 – Years of Experience : 3-5 years – Gender: Female.