Marketing Executive Job at Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Title: Marketing Executive

Company: Michael Stevens Consulting

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 – 5 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Michael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above.

Job Description: – Identifying reliable Nigerian companies that are willing to discuss business and import from client’s companies – Marketing of company’s products to Nigerian companies – A-Z business between Nigeria and client’s companies – Writing reports and surveys to client’s companies on their products in the Nigerian market and general market information on the product

Requirements: – Age : 32 – 35 – Years of Experience : 3-5 years – Gender: Female.

