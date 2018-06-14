Job Title: Marketing Executive
Company: Michael Stevens Consulting
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 – 5 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Michael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above.
.
Job Description: – Identifying reliable Nigerian companies that are willing to discuss business and import from client’s companies – Marketing of company’s products to Nigerian companies – A-Z business between Nigeria and client’s companies – Writing reports and surveys to client’s companies on their products in the Nigerian market and general market information on the product
.
Requirements: – Age : 32 – 35 – Years of Experience : 3-5 years – Gender: Female.Apply to this job