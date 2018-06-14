Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Customer Service Officer Job at Vuzela Consulting  (Read 93 times)

Jobrib

Customer Service Officer Job at Vuzela Consulting
« on: Dec 13, 2015, 11:31 PM »
Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Company: Vuzela Consulting

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care  

.

We are a customer-focused organization that understands the individualized needs of all of our clients; from those with a few staff and simple operations to those with thousands of employees and complex operations. Our strategic approach is to form partnerships with our clients aimed at improving business efficiency and risk reduction. We strive to be our client’s advocates in quality assurance, excellent service delivery, operational excellence and human capital strategy and development.

.

Our client, a Nigerian airline, has a vacancy for customer service officers,

.

Requirement: – 2 years experience.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 