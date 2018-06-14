Job Title: Retention Marketing Specialist (Digital)Company: Hotels.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer Care Sales / MarketingHotels.ng is Nigeria’s leading hotels booking agency, connecting thousands of travellers with the best hotels available at rates they prefer anytime and anywhere in the country.We have methodically and – in under two years – grown from a small business in Calabar into the biggest online hotel booking agency in Nigeria with 7,000 plus hotels in our network. We are committed to providing premium hotel services and other value-added services to our customers. For us, the customer is always- and truly – king.Job Description: – Hotels.ng’s service offering, like our customers, spans the country and requires expert handling with a management focus. – As a retention officer at Hotels.ng, you handle a specific part of the customer nurturing cycle – the retaining aspect. – You will understand why customers prefer to book with us and manage a process for ensuring we remain their choice when they need to book again. – You will get into the heads of a typical Hotels.ng customer, understand what he/she thinks, and how he/she makes decisions. – This job is suitable for you if you understand segmentation, identify key user behaviors, notice trends, structure and observe user interaction data. – Creativity, innovation, insight and intuitive leaps are the core of our ideal team player. As retention officer, you will work as part of a team with a central focus of ensuring our vibrant brand message sticks with our customers. – The role requires persons who are able to work without supervision and who can ideate on and initiate new ways of doing things.Responsibilities: – Manage and grow retention channels (email lists, phone numbers, etc) – Create engaging interactions between spaces of user transaction. – Continuously analyze and optimize key retention metrics and reduce churn. – Project management and framework improvements.Qualities that define our ideal candidate: – Experience with social media management and brand message crafting. – Creative written and oral communication skills – Local knowledge of the Nigerian market – offline and online. – Demonstrate proactive and creative approach to solving problems. – Project management, analytical and interpersonal skills.