Job Title: Customer Service RepresentativeCompany: Hotels.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer Care Graduate Jobs / InternshipsHotels.ng is Nigeria’s leading hotels booking agency, connecting thousands of travellers with the best hotels available at rates they prefer anytime and anywhere in the country.We have methodically and – in under two years – grown from a small business in Calabar into the biggest online hotel booking agency in Nigeria with 7,000 plus hotels in our network. We are committed to providing premium hotel services and other value-added services to our customers. For us, the customer is always- and truly – king.At Hotels.ng, the customer is at the center of everything we do. We aim to produce the best possible customer experience, with the greatest selection of accommodation options, the smoothest, most intuitive process, and the greatest customer service. Our customer service team goes above and beyond to make our customers experience the delight of right.We WOW our customers with our top notch personal service all day/all week long and we are always looking for new faces to join our team. If you are a born problem-solver with smart and fast solutions in the heat of the moment and you have a passion for friendly service, come help us provide the best in class service to every customer and accommodation/hotel involved in the Hotels.ng experience.Job Description:• On a daily basis, you will send a lot of emails and make a lot of phone calls.• Answer inquiries regarding information such as schedules, accommodations, procedures, and policies.• Confer with customers to determine their service requirements and travel preferences.• Determine the availability of space on travel dates requested by customers, assigning requested spaces when available.• Maintain computerized inventories of available passenger space and provide information on space reserved or available.• Make and confirm reservations for transportation and accommodations, using telephones and emails.• Plan routes, itineraries, and accommodation details, and compute fares and fees, using schedules, rate books, and computers.• Provide customers with travel suggestions and information sources, such as guides, directories, brochures, and maps.• Contact customers or travel agents to advise them of reservation changes or to confirm reservations.• Prepare customer invoices and accept payment.• Promote particular destinations, tour packages, and other travel services.• Contact motel, hotel, resort, and travel operators to obtain current advertising literature.Qualifications/Requirements:• A degree or its equivalent• Perfect Telecommunication skills multitasking ability• Must be able to work under minimal supervision.• Must possess good customer relationship skills.• Must be a computer literate (proficient in the use of Word, Excel, Power Point).• Organized, vibrant, energetic and a go-getterOur offer:• A unique education in launching and scaling new internet concepts• Become part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around the world• An attractive salary package• An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our long term objective is to train the nextgeneration of leaders for our future internet ventures.