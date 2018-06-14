Job Title: Affiliate Sales PersonnelCompany: Oya.com.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingOya.com.ng is a subsidiary of Wakanow.com Limited, Nigeria’s leading online travel company that provides customers with everything they need to research, plan and purchase a trip locally and globally.Wakanow.com offers travellers the cheapest available fares for flights, hotel reservations, airport pickups, visa assistance, vacation packages and many other travel services from a broad selection of partners.Oya.com.ng is Nigeria’s online bus ticketing portal that aims at making bus travel across Nigeria easy and convenient.Oya.com.ng helps travelers Book & Pay for Bus tickets online while also allowing you to select the transport company of your choice as well as reserve your seat.There are several payment options available on Oya.com.ng and you can choose the one most convenient for you.Job Summary: – Reporting to the Head of Sales, the Affiliate Sales personnel will undertake a wide range of tasks including: – Selling of online and on the field by understanding and demonstrating characteristics, capabilities, and features; – Developing and qualifying buyers; – Closing sales.Responsibilities: – Liaise with potential customers for new business – Provide customers with relevant informationDrive Sales – Gather market and customer information and provide feedback on buying trends – Represent your organization at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations – Identify new markets and business opportunities – Record sales and send copies to the sales office – Review your own sales performanceJob Requirements:Required Experience: 0-3 year(s)Desired Courses: Marketing, Social Sciences, HumanitiesQualifications: – Minimum of OND in Marketing, Social Sciences, Humanities or any other related field – Excellent communication skills and the ability to remain calm and focused under pressure – Minimum of 2 years working experience in a similar position (would be an advantage) – Applicants must also possess IT knowledge – Sales experience within an Ecommerce company will be an added advantageRequirements:The ideal candidates: – Must be charismatic, experienced and highly motivated sales person, – Must have a first rate knowledge of his location of residence – Must reside in (specific location).