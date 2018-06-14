Job Title: Business Development/MarketerCompany: Joint Initiative for Development (JID)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingJoint Initiative for Development (JID) is a Non-profit, youth-led and focused organization run by young people between the ages of 18 and 35years old. The organization is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a Non Governmental Organization.Job Role: – As part of its strategic growth, a new role has arisen within the organisation for a Business Development and Marketing officer. – The applicant will help to devise, develop and deliver a comprehensive strategic and tactical plan for business development, income generation and awareness-raising for JID. – JID is looking for a strong influencer and negotiator, who is self-motivated and has a proven track record of business development, marketing and communication. – You should be capable of radical thinking, developing new and innovative strategies for communicating JID’s values. – The Business Development and Marketing officer will help to devise, develop and deliver a comprehensive strategic and tactical plan for business development, income generation and awareness-raising for JID. – To coordinate these activities, JID is looking for a strong influencer and negotiator, who is self-motivated and has a proven track record of business development, marketing and communication.Responsibilities: – Develop and deliver the strategy for JID’s new business development, marketing and communication, appropriate to need and responsive to opportunity, in close collaboration with the Executive Director. – Research into relationships that should be developed and manage effective partnerships with both existing and new key corporate partners, NGOs, government, media and funders. – Project manage research, planning, delivery and evaluation of specific campaigns – Innovate and offer new ideas and approaches for developing JID, building relationships with other prospective business partners and with other networks and members where appropriate. – Developing good relationships with all relevant bodies and identifying methods of remaining cost effective in a marketing capacity – Entrepreneurial drive, passion and ability to help shape the organisation’s marketing and communication strategyQualifications/Experience: – Relevant Degree in Business and / or Marketing-related subject – At least 3 years’ experience working in a business development role in a corporate environment or an international NGO, social enterprise or government department. – At least 3 years’ marketing and branding experience.