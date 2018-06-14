Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marketing Executive Job at Foremost Newspaper Establishment  (Read 63 times)

Jobrib

Marketing Executive Job at Foremost Newspaper Establishment
« on: Dec 14, 2015, 09:31 AM »
Job Title: Marketing Executive

Company: Foremost Newspaper Establishment

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

.

QUALIFICATION: – B.Sc/HND in Marketing, Economics Or Business Administration or any other Social Sciences. – Minimum of 3 years in sales and marketing in a reputable establishments. – Must be computer literate and proficient in all revelant softwares. – Must he able to work without supervision. – Must be ready to work in any part of the country. – Must be real Marketers – Must be able to sell ice to the Eskimos.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 