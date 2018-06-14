Job Title: Marketing Executive
Company: Foremost Newspaper Establishment
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
QUALIFICATION: – B.Sc/HND in Marketing, Economics Or Business Administration or any other Social Sciences. – Minimum of 3 years in sales and marketing in a reputable establishments. – Must be computer literate and proficient in all revelant softwares. – Must he able to work without supervision. – Must be ready to work in any part of the country. – Must be real Marketers – Must be able to sell ice to the Eskimos.Apply to this job