Job Title: Business Development Manager
Company: Profiliant Development Resources Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 4 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / Marketing
.
Profiliant Development Resources Limited is the leading B2B sales & marketing consultancy serving blue-chip clients across the Middle East & Africa.
Profiliant is an acclaimed Workplace Performance Improvement (WPI) organization focusing on solutions that improve Leadership & Team performance in areas like Strategy, Individual/Team Productivity, Sales, Business Development and Customer Service.
.
With a strong history of successful client engagements Profiliant has a dedicated Human Resources Decision Support (HRDS) team helping clients with business transformation projects from custom behavioural & psychometric assessments to specialized Training & Organizational Development (OD) engagements.
. – The candidate will be based in Nigeria but reporting to the Head Office in South Africa.
.
Required Skills and Knowledge: – Microsoft Project Management – Business plans and proposals, pricing models – Strong leadership skills & capabilities; team player; demonstrable ability to influence policy & strategy; worked successfully in matrix structures; change facilitator; and financial experience, six sigma knowledge – Ability to work without constant management and guidance
.
Required Experience: – 4-5 years Project management – 4-5 years Supply Chain management – 2-3 years Lean, Six Sigma.Apply to this job