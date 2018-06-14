Pages: [1]   Go Down

Business Development Manager Job at Profiliant Development Resources Limited
Job Title: Business Development Manager

Company: Profiliant Development Resources Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 4 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Administration / Secretarial   Sales / Marketing  

Profiliant Development Resources Limited is the leading B2B sales & marketing consultancy serving blue-chip clients across the Middle East & Africa.

Profiliant is an acclaimed Workplace Performance Improvement (WPI) organization focusing on solutions that improve Leadership & Team performance in areas like Strategy, Individual/Team Productivity, Sales, Business Development and Customer Service.

With a strong history of successful client engagements Profiliant has a dedicated Human Resources Decision Support (HRDS) team helping clients with business transformation projects from custom behavioural & psychometric assessments to specialized Training & Organizational Development (OD) engagements.

. – The candidate will be based in Nigeria but reporting to the Head Office in South Africa.

Required Skills and Knowledge: – Microsoft Project Management – Business plans and proposals, pricing models – Strong leadership skills & capabilities; team player; demonstrable ability to influence policy & strategy; worked successfully in matrix structures; change facilitator; and financial experience, six sigma knowledge – Ability to work without constant management and guidance

Required Experience: – 4-5 years Project management – 4-5 years Supply Chain management – 2-3 years Lean, Six Sigma.

