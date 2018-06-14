Job Title: Business Development Officer
Company: HT-Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 2 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
HT-Limited is a vibrant and innovative Business Management company committed to the goal of developing human capital in organizations for exceptional business results.
HT Limited provides an all-in-one HR Outsourcing service and customized HR Consulting solutions for employers looking to reduce risks and overhead costs, so more time can be spent on revenue-generating activities. We strive to support small to mid-sized businesses by finding out what you need so you get the best level of service for your unique organization.
Job Description: – To develop a plan and strategy to promote services to both existing and new market – You will directly manage your operational and commercial team.
Responsibilities:
Key responsibilities include: – Defining and implementing commercial strategy
Identifying and targeting revenue potential by focusing on securing sustainable repeat business – Negotiating best conditions with partners while still building long lasting relationship – Creating trust with all partners – Monitoring and analysing sales and external market trends – Building strong customer relationships by leveraging information and defining opportunities – Building and leading cross-functional teams that are able to anticipate and deliver solutions to client issues
Requirements: – B.Sc. – Minimum of 2 years’ work experience in Facility Management, Cleaning and Fumigation business environment – Strategic in planning – Client-focus – Strong entrepreneurial skills – Excellent Communication Skills.Apply to this job