Business Development Officer Job at HT-Limited
Job Title: Business Development Officer

Company: HT-Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 2 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

HT-Limited is a vibrant and innovative Business Management company committed to the goal of developing human capital in organizations for exceptional business results.

HT Limited provides an all-in-one HR Outsourcing service and customized HR Consulting solutions for employers looking to reduce risks and overhead costs, so more time can be spent on revenue-generating activities. We strive to support small to mid-sized businesses by finding out what you need so you get the best level of service for your unique organization.

Job Description: – To develop a plan and strategy to promote services to both existing and new market – You will directly manage your operational and commercial team.

Responsibilities:

Key responsibilities include: – Defining and implementing commercial strategy

Identifying and targeting revenue potential by focusing on securing sustainable repeat business – Negotiating best conditions with partners while still building long lasting relationship – Creating trust with all partners – Monitoring and analysing sales and external market trends – Building strong customer relationships by leveraging information and defining opportunities – Building and leading cross-functional teams that are able to anticipate and deliver solutions to client issues

Requirements: – B.Sc. – Minimum of 2 years’ work experience in Facility Management, Cleaning and Fumigation business environment – Strategic in planning – Client-focus – Strong entrepreneurial skills – Excellent Communication Skills.

