Job Title: Brand Manager USL PortfolioCompany: Diageo NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDiageo is the world’s leading premium drinks business with an outstanding collection of international brands across spirits, wine and beer. Our global priority brand portfolio consists of Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Baileys, J&B, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray and many more.Diageo trades in approximately 180 markets and employs over 25,000 talented people around the world. With offices in 80 countries, we also have manufacturing facilities across the globe including Great Britain, Ireland, United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, Africa, Latin America, Australia, India and the Caribbean.Our great range of brands and geographic spread means that people can celebrate with our products at every occasion no matter where they are in the world. This is why ‘celebrating life every day, everywhere’ is at the core of what we doRole and Accountabilities: – Leads team to deliver powerful brand plans across the brand, effectively balancing short and long term performance delivery. Exceptional at identifying critical issues, and balances intuition and data to reach breakthrough solutions and action plans. Engages the entire organization behind one vision. – Accountable for delivery of the F16 annual operating plan. Effective business partner with commercial teams and 3rd party brand owners/ distributors, and develops innovative brand activity that meets the needs of both the brand and key customers/partners that is executed brilliantly. – Ruthless focus on brilliant execution. Drives self and teams to demand world class outputs, and will never settle for second best. Identifies executional problems quickly and implements solutions including those relating to route to market challenges i.e. pricing/value chain, cost of goods. – Support & inspire the rest of the Spirits & RTD Brand Teams and act as a role model for leading through other cross functional teams.Leadership Responsibilities: – Consistently deliver great performance – You are committed to drive positive change in business performance. You are results driven and stop at nothing to ensure you deliver high quality results consistently. You have a positive outlook, channel your energy into finding opportunities and solutions even in times of uncertainty and ambiguity – Find Solutions – With a deep understanding of the business, you are able to use imagination when finding solutions and perusing breakthrough opportunities for the brand/ portfolio. You think in the future, anticipating trends and opportunities but have pace in your ability to translate ideas into scalable, actionable plans that drive change. – Grow Yourself – committed to the development of self and othersFunctional Capability: – Strategic penetration -Uses analytical skill to quickly identify the key issues and optimal growth drivers. Ensures insights are always at the heart of the plan. – Motivating cross functional teams and agencies -Constantly strives to build great productive relationships by breaking down barriers to performance – Marketing judgement–balances instinct with rational logic to evaluate creative work and is increasingly using technical expertise to just a creative idea.Commerciality – Demonstrates complete understanding of budgeting, pricing and cost management and bottom line. Fully understands sales team priorities and understands and tracks performance. . – Brilliant Execution – Can manage multiple projects and works to aggressive time scales within budget. – Manages project complexity and insists on high implementation standards.Qualifications and Experience Required: – Degree in marketing / business or other related discipline. – Proven and strong Brand and Trade marketing experience (3-4 years) – Developing level capability on all Marketing Functional capabilities as identified in the capabilities above. – Can demonstrate excellent Commercial judgement & acumen. – Is experienced at managing key stakeholders nationally & internationally. – Strong experience of BTL & Experiential strategy development and implementation working with 3rd party agencies. – Budget & cost control management.