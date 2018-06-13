There was this babe I met, she was so eager for us to go out, she said, "Baby please, I want us to go out, there is one new Chinese Restaurant in town."I was like, "A CHINESE RESTAURANT?!She said, "Yes!"This was my one chance to nail this girl, but there's no way I can afford to take her to a Chinese Restaurant. I had to take my chances and I said, "Ok, Let's go."She was very happy. That day, I managed to raise N5, 000 and we boarded a cab to the place. On getting there, before I could settle down, she has asked for the menu. In a matter of minutes, she was already on page 79 and still looking through. She couldn't understand the menu because it was written in Chinese, she ordered for number 12 and 35.I was sweating profusely because I knew instantly that what she ordered in way more than N5, 000. I was beginning to devise means on how I was going to escape this embarrassment when the waiter came in with the order. He brought out a cigarette and lighter.Thinking the cigarette is going to add to the bill, I said, "Sorry we don't smoke!The waiter instantly replied, "This is the menu you ordered."Beaming with a smile, I asked, ''How much was it."He said, 'N150."Delighted, I paid and instantly left the restaurant.Did I do anything wrong?