Job Title: Client Account ExecutiveCompany: Grey MotivesJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Oyo, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingGrey Motives is an integrated Facility Management, Event Consultancy/Management, tourism and leisure firm that started in 2014. We specialize in the planning, management and execution of special projects for individuals, public and corporate organizations by supporting their individual and collective objectives to consistently deliver projects with outstanding safety and performance that meet cost, schedule and quality targets. Our facility management department offers value added services that borders around customer satisfaction through quality control, service provided, and customer relations.Job Description: – Client Account Executive handles the negotiation and pitching of the organization’s services to prospective client. – They serve as liaisons between a company and its clients, ensuring excellent customer service and client satisfaction. – They are also responsible for managing client relationships, developing account plans, and delivering proposals. – The summary of the role of this executive surrounds the following: Sales and marketing, Project Management, Administrative dutiesRequirement: – A bachelors degree or equivalent in Communication or Social Sciences from a reputable institution. – NYSC candidates will also be considered.