Job Title: Product Development Manager (Prepaid)Department: Prepaid Products DevelopmentLocation: Lagos, NigeriaCompany: MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTNN)Job Description:• Work With Other Product Managers, Market Segment Managers, Pricing, Research, Sales And Customer Operations To Take Postpaid Products From Concept Through Internal Approvals, Development, Quality Assurance, Testing, Training, Regulatory Support, And Launch.• Use Relevant Metrics And Measures To Routinely Monitor Progress Against Targets And Take Appropriate Managerial Action To Ensure Targets Are Met Or Exceeded.• Fully Integrate Quality Management Processes And Their Effective Deployment On A Day-To-Day Basis.• Provide Performance Data To Support Management Decision-Making And Maintain In-Life Products And Services.• Make Input To, And Implement Strategic Framework Support, Enhancement Or Termination Of Existing Products.• Manage MTN Product/ Service Suite Through Post-Launch Life-Cycle.• Conducting Product Audits/Reviews, Customer Use Analysis, Competitive Analysis Of Matching Products, And Feedback Into Product Enhancement.• Co-Ordinate Successful Launch And Demonstration Of Applications/Services And VAS, And Participating In Key Sales Situations And Events For These Services.• Identify Training Requirements Of Team Members, Develop Program To Address Knowledge Gaps And To Enrich Knowledge Repository Within The Department.• Review Performance Of Individual Team Members And Complete Appraisals In Accordance With The Employee Performance Appraisal Procedures And Time Schedules.• Stay Abreast Of Technology Waves And Customer Insights Related To Prepaid And Loyalty Services.• Champion All New Prepaid Concepts, As Well As Existing Key Products And Services Across The Organization.• Own And Maintain All Prepaid Service Business Rules.• Support All Business Units With Regard To Prepaid Product And Loyalty Services Development.• Understand And Propose Direction For Prepaid Services.• Ensure That MTN Provides The Best Prepaid Services To Its Customers.• Agree, Define And Drive Development Of New Prepaid Services For Multiple Market Segments According To The Business Plan.• Drive Prepaid Product And Service Delivery Across The Organization In The Medium Term By Agreeing And Setting Goals Cross Functionally.• Ensure That Market Managers And The Rest Of The Organization Are Aligned With The Evolution Of The Prepaid Services Roadmap.• Assist The General Manager Product And Data Services In Developing Possible Future Scenarios For MTNN’s Postpaid Portfolio By Considering What Is Known About Current And Future Technologies, Hereby Mapping Out The Combination Of Features And Scenarios That Will Satisfy The Needs And Aspirations Of CustomersJob Condition:• Normal MTNN Working Conditions• May Be Required To Work Extended Hours• Frequent National TravelExperience & Training Experience:At Least 10 Years Work Experience Of Which Includes:• 3 Years In Product Development And Management Experience In A Telecommunications-Related Environment• 2 Years Experience In Advanced Project Management• 1 Year In Co-Coordinating A Number Of External Agencies And Suppliers• 1 Year Experience In Dealing With Senior Stakeholders Within An Established OrganisationTraining:• Leadership Development Programmes• Product & Services Innovation• Product & Services Support• Portals, Content, Data And Messaging• Project Management• Time Management• Telecommunications Mini MBAMinimum Qualification: BSc, BTech, HND, BA Or BEd