Funny Joke: Golden Name
« on: Dec 16, 2015, 07:27 AM »
SON: Mummy, why did Aunty Ego name her daughter GOLD?

MUMMY: Sometimes, mothers name their children after what they like best.

SON: So what is behind my own name?

MUMMY: Don't disturb me" DICKSON". I am busy in the kitchen!
