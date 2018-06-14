Job Title: Executive MarketersCompany: ByteWorks TechnologyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingByteWorks Technology Solutions is a Software Development Company Registered with Corporate HQ at Abuja, Nigeria. We established to do business in Nigeria with RC Number 1133029. Our people have competencies spanning across numerous facets of enterprise engineering and solutions design; build, deployment and Integration. ByteWorks market differentiation comes from a special focus on building industry solutions with High Quality using mature production processes and uniform business practice across all our operations.Requirements: – The expected candidate must have graduated with a minimum of second class upper Degree in any related field. – Must have a flare for marketing – Must of good command of spoken English – Must be analytical; ensuring strategies to deliver on company’s objectives.