Job Title: Marketing Associate (Newsletter)Company: Jumia NigeriaLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Sales / MarketingJumia is the largest e-commerce mall in Africa with over 100,000 unique visitors a day, buying everything from Fashion to Phones. Founded in 2012 in Nigeria, Jumia’s mission is to revolutionize the concept of shopping by providing customers with the best online shopping experience.Jumia is part of Africa Internet Group, a leading global incubator of startups specialised in e-commerce. Africa Internet Group is Africa’s leading internet firm, with already over 3,000 employees in over 20 African countries and huge successes such as Jumia.com, Kaymu.com, Hellofood.com, Lamudi.com, Carmudi.com and Jovago.com. It is led by top talented leaders offering a great mix of local and international talents and is backed by MTN, Millicom and Rocket Internet.We are currently looking for young talented, customer centric, professionals with offline sales experience in Nigeria to join our team and embark on an exciting journey in the core of marketing and entrepreneurship.Job Description: – As a Marketing associate at Jumia you will be part of a self-motivated, highly analytical and business oriented team with flat communication structures. – You will support preparation, analysis and presentation of customer data for coming up with new ideas for acquisition of new customers and retention of existing customers. – Your aim will be to come up with clear business-oriented actionable plan and support execution using Marketing/CRM tools, while coordinating with different teams within the central team. – In return, you will enjoy a highly challenging role with a great deal of responsibility with steep learning curve at the interface between online marketing and business development. – You can expect an international, professional and entrepreneurial business environment as well as the opportunity to be part of the development of a fast-growing company.Your position as a Marketing associate entails: – Managing end-to-end CRM activities (email marketing, other direct channels) – Planning, execution & reporting of newsletter Marketing activities – Optimizing campaign performance (performance analysis, testing, targeting fine-tuning) – Responsible of the newsletter performance to continuously improve CRM relevant KPIs (OR, CTOR, CR) – Working closely with teams in Europe and Africa – Lead acquisition – Customer retention & reactivation – Reporting to Head of Online Marketing and Global Head of Direct MarketingExpected background and technical skills: – A previous experience in in the field of email marketing would be appreciated – Advanced level of computer literacy in Microsoft packages, particularly in Excel – Web programming skills (HTML, PHP) would be a plus – Ability to crunch and cluster databases.