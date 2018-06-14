Job Title: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVECompany: PRANANET TechnologyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingPRANANET technology is a software development company creating engaging,creative and innovative technology. PRANANET technology provides software solutions to corporate organisation, Government institution and also the private sector.We develop commercial software products for the executives, school, individuals and also the mobile market at large.Job Description: – Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements; tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments. – Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities. – Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments. – Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners’ needs and goals. – Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations. – Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential. – Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations. – Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.Requirements: – BSc/HND