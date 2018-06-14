Pages: [1]   Go Down

Market Sales Representative Job at Saro Lifecare
Job Title: Market Sales Representative

Company: Saro Lifecare

Job Type: Full Time

Experience: 2 years

Qualification: OND  

Location: Kaduna, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Saro Lifecare started in 2007 when Saro Agro Sciences Ltd bought over the Personal & Home Care Division of Chemicals & Allied Plc thus becoming the owner of Purit Antiseptic Liquid, Carat Medicated Soap, Safecut Aftershave and Dayspring Liquid Detergent amongst other brands for the Leading Indigenous Non-Oil Exporter of the Year 2 times in the past 5 years.

Required Qualification: – Applicants should be an OND holder in any discipline, – Between 18-28 years of Age, – Male/Female, – Resident in Kaduna – With minimum of 2 years working experience, – Computer literate and speaks English and Hausa Fluently.

