Job Title: Market Sales Representative
Company: Saro Lifecare
Job Type: Full Time
Experience: 2 years
Qualification: OND
Location: Kaduna, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Saro Lifecare started in 2007 when Saro Agro Sciences Ltd bought over the Personal & Home Care Division of Chemicals & Allied Plc thus becoming the owner of Purit Antiseptic Liquid, Carat Medicated Soap, Safecut Aftershave and Dayspring Liquid Detergent amongst other brands for the Leading Indigenous Non-Oil Exporter of the Year 2 times in the past 5 years.
.
Required Qualification: – Applicants should be an OND holder in any discipline, – Between 18-28 years of Age, – Male/Female, – Resident in Kaduna – With minimum of 2 years working experience, – Computer literate and speaks English and Hausa Fluently.Apply to this job