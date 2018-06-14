Job Title: LOB Management CoordinatorCompany: KPMGJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingKPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community. Our vision is to build and sustain our reputation as the best firm to work with by ensuring our people, clients and communities achieve their full potential. At KPMG, we are committed to working with our clients to cut through complexities of the business world finding solutions and adding value.Region: EMAFunction: Infrastructure – Marketing & CommunicationsService Line: Marketing & CommunicationsJob Description:Principal Duties and Responsibilities: – Lines of business (LOB) strategy sessions, technical sessions and national accounts meetings. – Set up all logistics arrangements for the meeting: seek for the venue to hold the meeting and send out meeting invites to all members of the LOB teams. – Obtain the details of ‘sold jobs’ and proposals sent: client, fees, nature of work, etc from managers. – Confirm the information from the partners. – National Accounts Meetings:Coordinate strategy sessions of all national accounts: – Work with national accounts managers and partners to ensure all meetings are held. – Document and circulate action points of all national accounts’ meetings.Follow-up on Action Points: – Closely follow-up on action points i.e. monitor the implementation of all LOBs and national accounts action points: – Extract and compile action points for each member. – Circulate the information to the person/group of persons responsible for the action point(s). – Closely monitor the deadline for each action point. – Client care assessment programme.Specific action points required include the following: – Obtain the list of clients for client care assessment programme (CCAP) from the list of top-clients in the previous FY/as may be recommended by the Head, Sales and Marketing.Book Appointments for the Interviews: – Liaise with KPMG personnel to obtain the details of the contacts for the interview. – Inform the clients of the interview and confirm the receipts /acceptance of the request. – Follow-up with the Partner to obtain the report of the interview. – Assist with collation, summary and presentations of the findings of the reportsMinimum Education & Experience: – Minimum of First Degree in Social Sciences (second class upper division) with 3 years working experience in research, strategic planning and/or business development functions. – Possession of Masters’ Degree/professional qualifications will be an added advantage.Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:Functional/Technical Skills: – Strong analytical, numerate, problem-solving, report writing and presentation skills. – Excellent verbal/oral communications skills. – Technology appreciation, including a working understanding of MS Office Suite especially Microsoft Excel, Powerpoint and Word. – Ability to gather data, compile and make inferences on the information gathered. – Good understanding of economic and financial indicators. – Ability to be multi-tasking and determined at meeting deadlines. – Strong planning, time and workload management, and execution skills.Behavioural/Management Development Skills: – Relationship building and networking skills – Strong team building skills – Training, coaching and mentoring/supervising abilities. – Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work in diverse teams – Skills in organising resources and establishing priorities/targets – Customer service orientation – Diplomacy and tact – Confidence and pragmatism.