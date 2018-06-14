Job Title: Sales ManagerCompany: Myjoy Food Industries LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 – 10 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMyjoy Food Industries Limited, a leading industrial bakery located in Ibadan, is recruiting to fill the position of Sales ManagerDuties and Responsibilities: – Meet marketing and sales financial objectives by forecasting requirements – Develop, communicate and supervise the execution of sales plans and strategies for the assigned territories/region – Identify and explore new sales opportunities – Coordinate market research activities and provide comprehensive reports by products analysis – Develop and grow existing distributors – Enlist new distributors and follow-up on their performances to increase the volumes of their salesSkills and Education: – Minimum 5 – 10 years experience in Sales of Sliced & Loaf Breads – Holder of HND/B.SC. in Marketing or related disciplines – Excellent time management skills – Ability to perform under pressureRemuneration: – The remuneration package for this post is Very Attractive with a Company’s Car and a Driver.