Sales Manager Job at Myjoy Food Industries Limited
Job Title: Sales Manager

Company: Myjoy Food Industries Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 5 – 10 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Myjoy Food Industries Limited, a leading industrial bakery located in Ibadan, is recruiting to fill the position of Sales Manager

Duties and Responsibilities: – Meet marketing and sales financial objectives by forecasting requirements – Develop, communicate and supervise the execution of sales plans and strategies for the assigned territories/region – Identify and explore new sales opportunities – Coordinate market research activities and provide comprehensive reports by products analysis – Develop and grow existing distributors – Enlist new distributors and follow-up on their performances to increase the volumes of their sales

Skills and Education: – Minimum 5 – 10 years experience in Sales of Sliced & Loaf Breads – Holder of HND/B.SC. in Marketing or related disciplines – Excellent time management skills – Ability to perform under pressure

Remuneration: – The remuneration package for this post is Very Attractive with a Company’s Car and a Driver.

